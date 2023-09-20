Are You Registered?
Today is national voter registration day. Let’s celebrate, and let’s make sure the people around us are all registered to vote. No putting it off for a day that never comes until it’s too late.
You can register or check your registration status to make sure you’re an active voter, here.
Every state has its own rules, so this is a good opportunity to read …
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