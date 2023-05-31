An encouraging study: Fox News viewers can change their minds
In April, two political science scholars, professors David Broockman at UC Berkeley and Joshua Kalla at Yale, put up a working paper online for comment. It’s entitled, “Consuming cross-cutting media causes learning and moderates attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers.”
The study caught my attention because I teach a seminar in democratic in…
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