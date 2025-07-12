An Angry Judge in the Abrego Garcia Case
Has the federal judiciary reached critical mass?
It’s been yet another day of fast legal action, with Judge Hernán Vera in Los Angeles ordering the Los Angeles Police Department to stop assaulting, detaining, and using nonlethal ammunition against journalists who are covering protests. He also ordered LAPD to stop limiting journalists’ movements absent conditions that absolutely require it. Also in th…
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