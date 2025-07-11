Legal Ping-Pong
Today was legal ping-pong. Your head had to zing back and forth to keep up with everything that was happening as we went from courts to the Trump administration’s actions to breaking news from investigative reporting. We’ll go through what it all means, so we can stay on top of the most important developments.
This post runs longer than I try to do with …
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