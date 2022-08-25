All The (former) President's Lies
Today, DOJ turned over a March 2019 memo that was written for then-Attorney General Bill Barr, by DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel. It was signed-off on by the head of that office, Steven Engel and by the number two person in the Deputy Attorney General’s office, Ed O’Callaghan. It is a starkly disingenuous whitewash of Trump’s ongoing efforts to prevent S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.