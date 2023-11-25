A Very Trump Thanksgiving
It would be nice to have a holiday that the former guy didn’t intrude into. My idea of a vacation would be a long weekend where Donald Trump didn’t threaten a federal prosecutor, a judge’s law clerk, or democracy itself.
But we are not there yet. I hope we will be there, or close, by this time next year. But now is not the moment to ignore Donald Trump’s…
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