A Tale of Two Arizona Voter Intimidation Cases
One of my legal heroes, Gerry Hebert, texted me earlier this week to share some thoughts about Arizona Alliance of Retired Persons v. Clean Elections, one of the two pending Arizona voter intimidation cases. In Alliance of Retired Persons, a judge declined to put a stop to armed militia-types who were trying to intimidate people as they cast their ballo…
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