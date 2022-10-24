The Week Ahead
Sunday, October 23, 2022
There’s a lot coming in the week ahead. As you already know, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization in Manhattan starts on Monday. The big issue is whether information will come to light in the course of the proceedings that ties Trump directly to crimes involving manipulation of valuations to assure favorable treatment for taxes, loans and insura…
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