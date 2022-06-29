A Surprise Hearing
And some very surprising testimony
Today was exhausting. I don’t know about y’all, but I feel like I’ve been through a battle, when all I was doing was sitting around, watching TV.
Before I sign off for the night, a couple of observations about today’s surprise hearing with witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a 25-year-old top aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Meadows, you’ll recall, …
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