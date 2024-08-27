A Superseding Indictment in the Election Interference Case
In a Tuesday afternoon surprise, Jack Smith went to a grand jury in the District of Columbia to obtain a superseding indictment in the election interference case. Superseding an indictment means amending it. Often that’s done to add new charges or defendants, but that is not the case here. The same four charges are still in the indictment, and Donald Tr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.