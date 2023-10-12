A Subtlety of Criminal Procedure
In a moment where I suspect many of you, like me, are having difficulty focusing on much beyond the tragedy taking place in the Middle East, I want to gently direct your attention back to the trial that will get under way in Fulton County, Georgia, in just a couple of weeks. I do that tonight, to highlight something I’ve found encouraging in the process.
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