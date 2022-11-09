A Red Trickle
It was not a red wave. Certainly not a tsunami. It seems like it will turn out to be more of a trickle.
As we go to sleep tonight, we still don’t know the outcome of races that will determine control of the House and the Senate. Either party could win one or both chambers. But Democrats have outperformed every expectation for a party in the White House …
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