A Real Judge
After months of watching Judge Aileen Cannon botch a simple, straightforward case, it was a relief to see Judge Tanya Chutkan in action today. Not actually see, of course, because this is federal court where cameras aren’t allowed (but should be). I’ve reviewed a full transcript and talked with folks who were in the courtroom.
Today’s event was a schedul…
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