A Programming Note: Substack Live, Tonight at 5 ET
Tonight at 5 ET, Andrew Weissman will join me for a chat about life, the law, and, of course, our dogs. Andrew’s dog Innis is the best of us!
If you’re already subscribed to Civil Discourse and have the Substack app, you’ll get a notice when we go live and you’ll be able to click through to join us. If you don’t have the app, now is the perfect time to …
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