I’m in Boston tonight for the last of the Sisters in Law Podcast’s live shows. It’s a great week to be back together with Jill, Kim, and Barb! Guilty on all counts. It’s definitive.

Midafternoon as I drafted this, I wrote to you that because we had to be in the theater a bit before 5:00 p.m., if anything happened late in the day, I wouldn’t have a chanc…