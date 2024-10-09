A New Election Fear
On Tuesday, DOJ charged a 27-year-old Afghani national with a terrorist plot to disrupt election day. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was arrested and charged in a complaint with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS. The material support crime, found at 18 U.S.C. § 2339B, makes it a crime to knowingly provide material support to a foreign t…
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