A lot for a Tuesday
Even before we got to Trump’s “big announcement” Tuesday evening, there was more legal news than any one person could reasonably be expected to take in. In the interests of keeping up, I’ve flagged the key items for you tonight, using a series of (mostly) my tweets from today.
1. The SDNY won’t be prosecuting Rudy Giuliani
Yesterday, we learned that prose…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.