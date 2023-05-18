A Little Optimism in the Middle of a Lot of Mess
A First Amendment lawsuit got filed in Florida today. It’s not a First Amendment lawsuit over the new Florida law we discussed earlier this week—the one where Governor Ron DeSantis stripped academic freedom out of the classroom in Florida’s public colleges and universities and banished consideration of diversity. But it’s still a First Amendment lawsuit…
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