Clarence Thomas, Still There
Clarence Thomas is still sitting on the Supreme Court, deciding cases, including ones he should probably be recusing from. If he were Justice Kagan, Justice Jackson, or Justice Sotomayor, impeachment proceedings would have already started, following insistent Republican recriminations. And rightly so. Justice should not be for sale, and that means our j…
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