A Little Morning Happiness
There has been too much news lately to take a night off, which means I’ve been hearing, increasingly, from some of you who want a few chicken pictures to interrupt the doomscrolling. So here you go.
This is the very gorgeous Red Rover, who looks like a Flemish oil painting when he poses out in the garden.
And this is Toot. She was on a mission here; she h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.