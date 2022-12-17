A Little Good News

For those of you who need a little bit of a timeline cleanse this morning, here are chickens, and some good news. Cleo, our chicken who we rescued from a hawk earlier this week, has shown incredible recuperative powers. All of her feathers are growing back and she’s returned to being her feisty self. You can see her in this video, the smaller chick towa…
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