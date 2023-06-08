A Little Civil Discourse
Tonight, never-Trumper Steve Schmidt, who writes The Warning on Substack, was nice enough to host me for a conversation with our subscribers. Because Zoom limits the number of people who can join, I know not all of you who wanted to were able to attend. So, we taped the conversation and you can listen to it on audio if you didn’t get to join us in real …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.