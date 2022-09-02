A Dark Brandon Kind of Weekend
Lighter posting this weekend, as I catch up on sleep and spend time with family. We don’t have any big plans for the weekend, but I am hoping to get in a little BBQ and spend time with friends. I hope you’ll share how you’re spending your Labor Day in the comments.
One thing I know I’ll be doing all weekend is reveling in the speech President Biden gave …
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