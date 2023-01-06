A correction
With apologies, I’ve got a correction to tonight’s newsletter. In discussing key Senate races where Trump endorsed candidates lost, I incorrectly identified Ohio Senator JD Vance, who won, when the list should have included Blake Masters, the Arizona candidate who lost to Mark Kelly.
Those of you who follow me on Twitter know that I’ve had to gently cor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.