A Big Fire Hose
Just to give you some idea of how vast the diameter of the firehose that Trump is spewing stuff through is right now, I decided to go back through social media to give you a sense of all of the legal issues I was tracking on Tuesday. Just Tuesday and just the mainstream legal issues. This is the opposite approach from the one I have schooled myself to s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.