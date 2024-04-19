A Better Link
Apologies—the link I used last night for you to read the District Attorney’s Sandoval filing didn’t work, because it was the copy I’d saved to my personal computer. Here’s a link that will work: DA Filing.
More later.
Joyce
Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a fre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.