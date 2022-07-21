187 Minutes
of stone cold inaction
Tonight's January 6 committee hearing will be all about the timeline & Trump. 187 minutes of inaction. Trump fiddling, or in this case, watching television, while the country burned.
Much of the country has repressed the overwhelming, raw emotion it experienced on January 6. That emotion was strong enough in the moment that it led even Lindsey Graham to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.