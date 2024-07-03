Your Questions About The Immunity Opinion
Tonight, I’m answering your questions about the Supreme Court’s opinion in Trump v. U.S. There were a lot of good ones, so I tried to select a few that were asked repeatedly.
How soon can Judge Chutkan hold additional proceedings in the District of Columbia case now that the Supreme Court has decided the immunity issue?
Courts can only take action when …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.