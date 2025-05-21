Your Coffee Break (with Chickens)
The absolute sweetest face, Bella, is so glad that I’m home and that we’re back to our morning coffee with chickens ritual. The emails reminding me I’m overdue to share pictures of them have been piling up, so here are a few.
I’m not entirely sure what the one-foot thing is about with Toot, but the chickens seemed happy to see me, or at least the treats …
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