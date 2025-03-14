Yesterday in Court
Judge Beryl Howell held a hearing Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., in the case filed by the Perkins Coie law firm against President Trump over the executive order he signed that is little more than an attack on the firm because Trump doesn’t like some of the clients they’ve represented in the past. That is not what executive orders are for, and …
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