Work Day
Tonight, we all need to take time for ourselves. It’s only been 11 days since the election, but it feels like it has been a lifetime. I’m noticing people’s batteries are running low and it’s easy to feel out of sorts, so be kind and take some extra time for yourself, please.
Today was a regular work day for me, but it had an unexpected start when I went …
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