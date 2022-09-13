Women Don't Need To Be Told How They'll Vote
Here’s what I heard from a Republican commentator on Sunday morning TV: Women aren’t going to vote for Democratic candidates in November because they’re angry about the loss of abortion rights and concerned about the future. Abortion doesn’t matter to them.
Fortunately, Yamiche Alcindor and (former Senator) Claire McCaskill were there to set him right. G…
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