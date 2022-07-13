Witness Intimidation
A Primer
Liz Cheney dropped a bit of a bomb at the end of yesterday’s January 6 Committee hearing when she said that a witness, who hadn’t yet been heard and who she didn’t identify, had received a call from Trump. Rather than responding to it, the witness called their (Cheney was careful to use gender neutral pronouns) lawyer, and the lawyer passed the informat…
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