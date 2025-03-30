Wisconsin and, Strangely, Alabama
Everything old is new again. Not just racism and misogyny, but also voter suppression and dirty politics.
The April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court election is high stakes. In addition to the Supreme Court justice vote, it offers Wisconsin voters an early opportunity to express dissatisfaction with the direction Republicans, led by Trump, are taking the countr…
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