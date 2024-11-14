Will the Senate Bend the Knee?
What Trump's picks say about what's to come
This morning, my former boss, Eric Holder, posted this after networks aired a brief clip of the surreal meeting at the White House between President Biden and Donald Trump.
He was right. Things promptly went downhill as Trump added more people to his previously announced list of appointed officals to helm his new administration. They ranged from nonseri…
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