Will the 11th Circuit Trump Trump?
Saturday afternoon, the Eleventh Circuit put DOJ’s motion to stay federal district Judge Aileen Cannon’s order on a fast track. That order, as you’ll recall, prohibited DOJ from using documents seized from former president Trump’s office and storage area at Mar-a-Lago in its criminal investigation until a special master she appointed can review them. DO…
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