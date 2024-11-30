Wild Accusations
It’s as reckless as it is false. The day before Thanksgiving, Elon Musk tweeted that Alexander Vindman should “pay the appropriate penalty” for committing treason. Musk claimed, falsely, that Vindman, an immigrant from the then-Soviet Union, “is on the payroll of Ukrainian oligarchs.”
If you haven’t reread Orwell’s “1984” recently, this might be a good t…
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