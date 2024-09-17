Why Your VoteS Matter So Much
Yes, that’s votes, plural. As important as the presidential race is, it will take more than winning the White House to restore democracy. So, all of your votes, up and down ballot, are essential.
These poll numbers from this morning are great, exhilarating even. But they are national numbers, reflecting the popular vote. As we all know, Presidents are el…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.