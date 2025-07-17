Why We Don't Politicize the Military
When I started working on this piece, it was in the context of Trump‘s announced decision to bring the National Guard and the Marines into Los Angeles to quell protests against ICE. Use of the military for domestic law-enforcement purposes is severely restricted by law for a number of good reasons, not the least among them the damage that happens when w…
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