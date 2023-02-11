Who Weaponized the Federal Government?
On Thursday, Jim Jordan’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government kicked off its first hearing. But it’s clear from the name that the entire premise for the subcommittee’s work is a non-starter. If the federal government was weaponized against conservatives, Donald Trump would be in a federal prison. There would not be a Trump…
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