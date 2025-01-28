Where Is This Leading?
Late today, Donald Trump’s acting attorney general fired the prosecutors who worked on the January 6 and classified documents prosecutions against Trump. Acting Attorney General James McHenry told the people he fired that he “does not trust” them “to assist in faithfully implementing the President’s agenda.”
An administration can’t fire career federal pr…
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