When They Come for the Judges
Utah Senator Mike Lee knows better than this, which means that it’s about politics and not about the law. Specifically, it’s about letting politics trump the rule of law, the principle that there are laws that everyone, including the government, must follow. Apparently, the senator is no longer a fan.
Senator Lee, the son of Rex Lee, Solicitor General of…
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