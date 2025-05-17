When the Cuts Hit Home
I am not an alarmist. But we live in alarming times. The rampant racism and misogyny. The anti-immigrant fervor. A thousand cuts into the fabric of democracy since Donald Trump became president in 2016. And strangest, most frustratingly of all, nothing seems to break through to the American people writ large. Decent people, church going people, people w…
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