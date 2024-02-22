When SCOTUS leaves it up to the States...
In Alabama, women can now be forced to have babies they don't want and can’t have babies that they do. Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the same status as living children in wrongful death lawsuits. The decision was 8-1. All nine of the justices on the Alabama Supreme Court are Republicans. You can find the 131-page op…
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