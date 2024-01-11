What's your motivation for keeping Trump out of the White House?
Trump gives people lots of reasons to keep him out of the White House. So many that it’s easy to lose track of all of them. Lots of different reasons. Lots of good reasons.
His 2025 plan for a second term in office, something that would be little more than a slide into fascism, tops the list for me. Also, the fact that Trump would avoid accountability f…
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