What’s up in Manhattan?
On Monday, we learned that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is moving ahead with a grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s involvement in hush money payments to stripper Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair, ahead of the 2016 election. New reporting suggests Bragg’s office is putting witnesses in front of the grand jury to de…
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