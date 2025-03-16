What Was That?
Grandpa Simpson visited the Justice Department on Friday, giving a speech that must have given even his handlers pause, a campaign stump speech delivered in front of the Seal of the Department of Justice. It included both swearing—the prosecutions against him were “bullshit”—and an invective-filled screed against political rivals including Joe Biden and…
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