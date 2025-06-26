What the Supreme Court Knew in 1803
And Why it Matters Today
I’m deep in the book editing process today, rereading old, indeed very old Supreme Court cases and the history surrounding them. In some ways, this book is a romp through my favorite parts of legal history. In others, it deals with the most pressing issues we face in our current moment of constitutional decline. And I’m torn between being eager for you …
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