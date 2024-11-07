What Comes Next
It was a difficult night, followed by a hard day. I’m not far enough away from the reelection of Donald Trump to have much in the way of perspective yet, and I’ll leave the post-mortems about what went wrong to others. It doesn’t feel important or valuable to me right now to have someone to blame. What I realized when I woke up this morning was that my …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.