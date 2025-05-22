Welcome To South Sudan
On Tuesday, preliminary reports emerged that a small group of people who were not legally in this country were being deported to Sudan. But none of them came from that country. Early reports suggested a Burmese man and a Vietnamese man were included in the group that was being summarily deported. The facts were confused. Lawyers went to court quickly.
T…
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